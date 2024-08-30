RCB Equities, REDA Receive $115M Acquisition Loan for Puente Hills Mall in City of Industry, California

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CALIF. — A joint venture between RCB Equities and Real Estate Development Associates (REDA) has received a $115 million loan for the acquisition of Puente Hills Mall in City of Industry. Located at 1600 S. Azusa Ave., the 56.4-acre Puente Hills Mall is a redevelopment opportunity. The buyers plan to work closely with the City of Industry to formulate a redevelopment plan for the property.

Mark Wintner of JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory obtained the non-recourse, three-year, floating-rate loan through Hankey Capital on behalf of the borrower.