Friday, August 30, 2024
1600-S-Azusa-Ave-City-of-Industry-CA
RCB Equities and Real Estate Development Associates plan to transform Puente Hills Mall in City of Industry, Calif.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaLoansRetailWestern

RCB Equities, REDA Receive $115M Acquisition Loan for Puente Hills Mall in City of Industry, California

by Amy Works

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CALIF. — A joint venture between RCB Equities and Real Estate Development Associates (REDA) has received a $115 million loan for the acquisition of Puente Hills Mall in City of Industry. Located at 1600 S. Azusa Ave., the 56.4-acre Puente Hills Mall is a redevelopment opportunity. The buyers plan to work closely with the City of Industry to formulate a redevelopment plan for the property.

Mark Wintner of JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory obtained the non-recourse, three-year, floating-rate loan through Hankey Capital on behalf of the borrower.

