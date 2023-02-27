RCF USA Signs 30,000 SF Industrial Lease in Piscataway, New Jersey

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Electronics manufacturer RCF USA has signed a 30,000-square-foot, full-building industrial lease in the Northern New Jersey community of Piscataway. The building at 101 Circle Drive N. is situated within the 570,000-square-foot Rutgers Industrial Center and features a clear height of 35 feet, six dock doors and 38 parking stalls. Chuck Fern of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Jason Barton, also with Cushman & Wakefield, represented the landlord.