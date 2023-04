BRADLEY, ILL. — RCG Ventures has acquired Bradley Commons shopping center in Bradley near Kankakee for an undisclosed price. The 175,369-square-foot property is home to Dick’s Sporting Goods, Joann Fabrics, Petco, Shoe Carnival and Ulta Beauty. Joe Girardi and Rick Drogosz of Mid-America Real Estate Corp. represented the undisclosed seller. Jeff Miller represented RCG on an internal basis. RCG’s portfolio totals 32 shopping centers and 4 million square feet across 21 states.