RCP Breaks Ground on Apartment Building in Huntsville, Alabama

Metronome at MidCity will offer 12 different floor plans including studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — RCP Cos. has broken ground on Metronome at MidCity, a five-story multifamily building featuring 296 apartment homes with retail and restaurant space on the ground floor. The property is located in Huntsville’s MidCity District, a $1 billion mixed-use project underway at the intersection of University Drive and Research Park Boulevard.

Metronome is situated in the heart of MidCity’s 140-acre district. The property’s open tenants include Topgolf, REI Co-op, Dave & Buster’s, High Point Climbing & Fitness, Wahlburgers, Kung Fu Tea and Kamado Ramen, as well as The Camp, an outdoor venue featuring a food truck garden, coffee shop and bar, live music stage and a weekly farmer’s market. Trader Joe’s is scheduled to open this August. Huntsville Amphitheater, an 8,000-seat venue, is currently under construction with a planned opening of spring 2022.

Metronome at MidCity will offer 12 different floor plans including studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Each home will feature smart thermostats, high-speed internet, Wi-Fi, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and full-size, in-home laundry. Select units include high ceilings, balconies, offices/dens and kitchen islands.

Community amenities will include a 24-hour fitness center, resort-style saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen, pocket parks with a fireplace/firepit, fountain feature, seating and gaming lawn. The property will also have a rooftop lounge, smart-shelving package room, conference room and private work zones, as well as a collaborative lounge with a refresh bar and Jake’s Mews, a pedestrian streetway with community gardens and urban seating. A resident clubroom will include a demonstration kitchen with private dining options. Additional amenities will include a gaming/media room, lounge and a conditioned bicycle storage and repair shop. The building, parking garage and courtyard areas will all have controlled access through high-tech security, and the property will have onsite concierge, management and maintenance personnel.

Lincoln Property Co. will manage residential leasing and property management, with preleasing set to begin in late 2022. RCP expects to complete the project by summer 2023. Memphis-based architect Looney Ricks Kiss is the designer for the property, and Chicago-based ARCO/Murray is the general contractor.

Metronome is a partnership between MidCity developers, RCP Cos. and Rise of the Rest Real Estate. A second residential project, Encore at MidCity, will feature 250 luxury apartment homes in a wellness-focused community, and two hotels — Aloft and Hotel Indigo— are also slated to begin construction soon.