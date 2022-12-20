REBusinessOnline

RCP Cos. to Develop $108M Wellory Living Apartments at MidCity Campus in Huntsville

Posted on by in Alabama, Development, Multifamily, Southeast

RCP Cos. has partnered with Grounded Capital Partners to have its newest apartment community at MidCity District in Huntsville, Wellory Living, achieve 'net-zero energy status.'

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — RCP Cos. plans to develop Wellory Living, a new 328-unit multifamily development coming to the developer’s MidCity District in Huntsville. The $108 million property is designed to achieve “net-zero energy status” and a reduced carbon footprint by utilizing solar PV panels, smart thermostats and a reflective roof, among other features. RCP has partnered with Grounded Capital Partners on the project. Situated on 4.2 acres at the corner of Old Monrovia Road and Stax Street, Wellory Living will span six stories and feature 13,582 square feet of ground-floor retail space, coworking spaces, a rooftop lounge and an outdoor terrace. The project team includes debt lender Pinnacle Financial Partners, architect Lord Aeck Sargent and general contractor ARCO Murray. RCP plans to break ground on Wellory Living this winter and deliver the property by summer 2025.

