RCS, Lamar Acquire 368,049 SF Office Building in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A partnership between Real Capital Solutions (RCS) and Lamar Cos. has acquired 30 Montgomery, a 368,049-square-foot office building in Jersey City. The 16-story waterfront building was 61 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Bluevine Capital, Wayste (Sourgum), Asset Based Lending and Outcomes Matter Innovations. The building has also received $30 million in recent capital improvements, including upgrades to the lobby, façade, building systems and common areas. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.