RD Management, Core Spaces Open $65M Student Housing Community Near USF in Tampa
TAMPA, FLA. — RD Management LLC and Core Spaces have opened Hub Tampa, a 359-unit student housing community located at the corner of University Square and Club drives in Tampa. The $65 million, off-campus property is situated near the University of South Florida (USF) and features 900 student housing beds. Amenities include a health and wellness center, rooftop pool and a study and work center, as well as an activities and events area. The student housing property is part of a mixed-use redevelopment of University Mall named RITHM. The 113-acre campus will include new Sprouts Farmers Market and Burlington stores that are set to open in 2023, as well as an extended stay Marriott hotel.
