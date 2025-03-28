Friday, March 28, 2025
RD Management Subleases 17,363 SF of Office Space in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — RD Management has subleased 17,363 square feet of office space at 1745 Broadway in Midtown Manhattan. The space spans part of the seventh floor of the 26-story, 780,525-square-foot building. Richard Bernstein, Adam Ardise, Stephen Bellwood, Lei-Lani Keelan and Troy Elias of Cushman & Wakefield represented the sublandlord, Penguin Random House, in the negotiations. Ben Shapiro, Bill Levitsky and Matt Augarten of Newmark represented RD Management. Invesco Real Estate owns 1745 Broadway.

