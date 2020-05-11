REBusinessOnline

RD Management to Develop 230-Unit Multifamily Project in Metro Boston

The multifamily project will be constructed as an addition to the Shops at Billerica.

BILLERICA, MASS. — RD Management LLC, a New York-based developer, will develop a 230-unit luxury multifamily project in Billerica, a northwestern suburb of Boston. The project will be constructed as an addition to RD Management’s 306,876-square-foot Shops at Billerica retail center. At the time of the multifamily project announcement, major tenants of the retail center included a 69,560-square-foot Burlington store, as well as grocer Market Basket, Big Lots and Planet Fitness. According to the development team, the project is on track to break ground by the end of year despite construction restrictions amid the COVID-19 health crisis.

