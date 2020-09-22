RD Management to Open 1,923 SF Food Hall at Harriman Commons in Woodbury, New York

WOODBURY, N.Y. — Development and management firm RD Management will open a 1,923-square-foot food hall at Harriman Commons, its 706,230-square-foot retail power center in Woodbury, about 55 miles north of New York City. The food hall will also offer a 3,300-square-foot outdoor dining terrace. Anchor tenants at the center include Walmart, Home Depot and Target. An opening date was not released.