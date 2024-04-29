Monday, April 29, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Plans for the Kroger Marketplace include a drive-thru pharmacy, adjoining wine and spirits shop and 476 parking spaces.
DevelopmentKentuckyMixed-UseRetailSoutheast

RD Property Group to Develop 122,000 SF Kroger Marketplace at Newton Springs in Lexington, Kentucky

by John Nelson

LEXINGTON, KY. — RD Property Group is underway on the development of a 34-acre mixed-use development located in Lexington. The City of Lexington recently certified plans for the construction of a 122,000-square-foot Kroger Marketplace at the project, dubbed Newton Springs. Plans for the store include a drive-thru pharmacy, adjoining wine and spirits shop and 476 parking spaces.

The development also features a recently opened Everhome Suites hotel, as well as two four-story buildings, a restaurant space and three additional buildings. Tenants at the property include Estepp’s Shell, Jimmy Johns, Hot Head Burritos, The UPS Store, Tire Discounters and Starbucks Coffee.

You may also like

Bruce Smith Enterprise, Cordish Cos. Selected to Develop...

Jamestown Completes 115,000 SF Mass Timber Mixed-Use Building...

Strato Capital Acquires 771,000 SF Warehouse in Western...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $8.4M Sale of Retail...

Joint Venture to Develop 873-Bed Student Housing Community...

GTIS Partners Breaks Ground on 272,160 SF Industrial...

R.D. Olson Construction Breaks Ground on The Alcove...

Hobbs Brook Breaks Ground on 320,000 SF Office,...

MassDevelopment Provides $11M Bond Financing for Student Housing...