RD Property Group to Develop 122,000 SF Kroger Marketplace at Newton Springs in Lexington, Kentucky

LEXINGTON, KY. — RD Property Group is underway on the development of a 34-acre mixed-use development located in Lexington. The City of Lexington recently certified plans for the construction of a 122,000-square-foot Kroger Marketplace at the project, dubbed Newton Springs. Plans for the store include a drive-thru pharmacy, adjoining wine and spirits shop and 476 parking spaces.

The development also features a recently opened Everhome Suites hotel, as well as two four-story buildings, a restaurant space and three additional buildings. Tenants at the property include Estepp’s Shell, Jimmy Johns, Hot Head Burritos, The UPS Store, Tire Discounters and Starbucks Coffee.