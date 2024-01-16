RD1 Spirts to Open 10,215 SF Distillery at The Commons in Lexington, Kentucky

LEXINGTON, KY. — RD1 Spirts has signed on to join as an anchor tenant at The Commons, a 40-acre mixed-use development in downtown Lexington. The locally based bourbon brand plans to invest $4.8 million to develop the two-story distillery at 113 Turner Commons Way, which will span 10,215 square feet and include an entrance off Main Street.

The venue will include outdoor seating on both levels, four private tasting rooms, a glass-enclosed research-and-development space for wood finishing for RD1’s bourbon barrels, VIP speakeasy tasting room, craft cocktail bar and a gift shop. The venue will also include an 800-gallon pot, 175-gallon pot still, 750-gallon fermenter and a 1,000-gallon mash cooker that will cumulatively produce a barrel of bourbon per week. RD1 plans to open the distillery in August and support 11 full-time employees.

The project team features law firm McBrayer and engineering firm VITOK, both out of Louisville, as well as architectural and design firm Lord Aeck Sargent. Ron Hardwick, a Louisville bourbon expert and shareholder of RD1, plans to lead the distillery design at the new venue. RD1 received approval for $521,000 in incentives from the Kentucky Tourism Development Finance Authority to help finance the project.

In addition to RD1, The Commons will feature Goodwood Spirits and Brewing, luxury short-term vacation rentals, creative offices, a walking trail, adventure park with axe throwing and go-karts, more than 600 parking spaces and a live music venue. Local investor Daren Turner is the developer behind The Commons.

RD1 currently distributes its bourbon products to 16 states, with plans to expand distribution to 25 states by the end of the year.