ITASCA, ILL. — The RDI Group, a manufacturer of engineered systems for the roofing, construction, power, metal coil processing and medical industries, has signed a 43,845-square-foot industrial lease at 940-942 Thorndale Ave. in Itasca. Jeff Janda of Lee & Associates represented the tenant, while Mike Plumb of Lee & Associates represented the owner, Link Logistics. Cabot Properties manages the building.