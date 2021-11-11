RDS Investments Buys 33,430 SF Industrial Property in Henderson, Nevada

Located at 149 and 145 N. Gibson Road in Henderson, Nev., the property offers 33,430 square feet of industrial space.

HENDERSON, NEV. — RDS Investments & Developments has acquired an industrial building located within Gibson Business Plaza at 149 and 145 N. Gibson Road in Henderson. Gibson BP LLC sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

The property offers 33,430 square feet of industrial space. Brian Riffel and Tyler Jones of The Riffel Jones Industrial team at Colliers International represented the seller in the deal.