REACH, Mercy Housing Break Ground on $51.8M Affordable Housing Project in Metro Portland

BEAVERTON, ORE. — REACH Community Development and Mercy Housing Northwest have broken ground on Elmonica Station, a $51.8 million affordable housing project in Beaverton, eight miles west of Portland. The community will consist of 81 units for households earning at or below 60 percent of the area median income (AMI) or 30 percent AMI.

Elmonica Station will feature a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Planned amenities include community rooms, outdoor play and gardening spaces, laundry rooms on all residential floors and a food pantry.

The project is located at the corner of Baseline Road and SW 170th Avenue, near the Elmonica MAX lightrail station. Metro — the regional government of the Portland metropolitan area in Oregon — provided a Transit Oriented Development grant, as well as an Affordable Housing Bond, for the development.

The U.S. Treasury and Oregon Housing and Community Services provided a 4 percent Low-Income Housing Tax Credit. Additional financing sources for the project include Oregon Housing & Community Services, the City of Beaverton, Energy Trust of Oregon, Washington County’s Housing Opportunity Production Fund, HOME funds and Citibank.

Elmonica Station is slated for completion in summer 2026. Colas Construction is the general contractor, and Salazar Architect designed the community. Mercy Housing Northwest will manage the property. Bienestar, a Washington County, Ore.-based developer and resident services provider, will lead on-site resident services.