Reaction Auto Parts Signs 265,393 SF Industrial Lease in St. Peters, Missouri

ST. PETERS, MO. — Reaction Auto Parts Inc. has signed a 265,393-square-foot industrial lease at Premier 370 Business Park in St. Peters, a western suburb of St. Louis. The company will occupy space at the final building within the industrial park, which is slated for completion before the end of the year and will span 366,916 square feet. To date, the development is home to 4.2 million square feet and tenants such as Reckitt Benckiser, Best Buy, Grove Collaborative and Amazon. In 2021, Panattoni Development purchased the last two lots available from Duke Realty and developed a 423,000-square-foot building earlier this year as well as the final building. Geoff Orf and Chad Burkemper of Colliers and Matt Hrubes of CBRE represented Panattoni.