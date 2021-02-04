Read King, Wayfinder Break Ground on 295-Unit Waterview Apartments in Metro Houston

The Waterview, a 295-unit apartment community in Richmond will be located near a new Amazon fulfillment center that is scheduled to open later this year.

RICHMOND, TEXAS — A joint venture between Houston-based Read King Commercial Real Estate and Austin-based Wayfinder Real Estate has broken ground on The Waterview, a 295-unit apartment community in the southwestern Houston suburb of Richmond. The property will be located within the 135-acre Waterview Town Center mixed-use development and will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, private spa and a resident clubhouse. Houston-based W. Partnership Inc. designed the project, and Austin-based Oden Hughes is serving as the general contractor. The opening is slated for the first quarter of 2022. Read King is also the master developer of Waterview Town Center.