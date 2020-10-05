Reading International Unveils Tammany Hall Redevelopment in Manhattan

The redevelopment of Tammany Hall adds about 73,000 square feet of commercial space to the local supply.

NEW YORK CITY — Reading International (NASDAQ: RDI), an international cinema and real estate firm, has unveiled the redevelopment of the historic Tammany Hall Building at 44 Union Square in Manhattan. The former 19th-century political hub is now a Class A building with 73,095 square feet of space that can be utilized for either office or retail usage. BKSK Architects designed the project, which included a restoration of the façade and the addition of a three-story glass and steel dome with 19-foot ceilings and views overlooking Union Square.