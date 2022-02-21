Ready Capital Closes $1.8M Acquisition Loan for Philadelphia Industrial Property

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, Northeast, Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA — New York City-based Ready Capital has closed a $1.8 million loan for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of a 34,000-square-foot industrial property in northeast Philadelphia. The nonrecourse, interest-only loan features a 48-month term, floating interest rate, one extension option and a facility to fund future capital improvements. The sponsor was not disclosed.