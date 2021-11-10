Ready Capital Closes $10.1M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Property in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — Ready Capital has closed the $10.1 million acquisition and stabilization financing for a 160-unit multifamily property in Tallahassee. The financing is a non-recourse, interest-only, floating-rate loan with a 24-month term and two extension options. The loan includes a facility to provide the unnamed borrower with future funding for capital expenditures. The name of the property was not disclosed.