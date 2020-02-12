REBusinessOnline

Ready Capital Closes $10.2M Refinance Loan for Self-Storage Portfolio in Myrtle Beach

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, Self-Storage, South Carolina, Southeast

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Ready Capital has closed a $10.2 million refinance loan for a three-property, 1,796-unit self-storage portfolio in Myrtle Beach. The undisclosed borrower will use the funds to pay off existing debt and lease-up the three undisclosed properties. The non-recourse loan comes with a three-year term and offers a floating interest rate with two extension options and flexible prepayment options. Further details of the portfolio were not disclosed.

