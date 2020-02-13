Ready Capital Closes $10.5M Acquisition Loan for Apartment Property in Norfolk

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Southeast, Virginia

NORFOLK, VA. — Ready Capital has closed a $10.5 million acquisition loan for a 250-unit, Class B apartment property in Norfolk. The borrower will use a portion of the loan to address deferred maintenance and upgrade unit interiors. The non-recourse, three-year loan comes with two extension options and flexible prepayment. Further details of the property were not disclosed.