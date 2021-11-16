Ready Capital Closes $10.7M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Property in Suburban Chicago

Posted on by in Illinois, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily

The property consists of 120 units. The buyer plans to make upgrades.

DES PLAINES, ILL. — Ready Capital has closed a $10.7 million loan for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of a 120-unit multifamily property in Des Plaines. The undisclosed borrower plans to implement a capital improvement program to address deferred maintenance and renovate unit interiors, building exteriors and common areas. The nonrecourse loan features a floating rate and a three-year term.