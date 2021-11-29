Ready Capital Closes $11.1M in Financing for Multifamily Property in Tucson, Arizona

Located in Tucson’s West University submarket, the property features 96 apartments.

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Ready Capital has closed $11.1 million in financing for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of a 96-unit apartment community in the West University submarket of Tucson. Upon acquisition, the undisclosed borrower plans to implement a capital improvement plan curing deferred maintenance and renovating unit interiors, building exteriors and common areas.

Ready Capital closed the non-recourse, interest-only, floating-rate loan, which features a 36-month term, two extension options, flexible prepayment and a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures.