Ready Capital Closes $11.1M in Financing for Multifamily Property in Tucson, Arizona
TUCSON, ARIZ. — Ready Capital has closed $11.1 million in financing for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of a 96-unit apartment community in the West University submarket of Tucson. Upon acquisition, the undisclosed borrower plans to implement a capital improvement plan curing deferred maintenance and renovating unit interiors, building exteriors and common areas.
Ready Capital closed the non-recourse, interest-only, floating-rate loan, which features a 36-month term, two extension options, flexible prepayment and a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures.
