REBusinessOnline

Ready Capital Closes $11.8M Loan for Multifamily, Retail Property Acquisition in Los Angeles

Posted on by in California, Loans, Multifamily, Retail, Western

Ready-Capital-62-Units-LA-CA

Located in Los Angeles’ East Hollywood submarket, the multifamily and retail property features 62 apartments.

LOS ANGELES — Ready Capital has closed $11.8 million in financing for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of a 62-unit multifamily and retail asset in the East Hollywood submarket of Los Angeles.

Upon acquisition, the undisclosed borrower will implement a capital improvement plan to renovate unit interiors and building exteriors, as well as common area upgrades. The non-recourse, interest-only, floating-rate loan features a 24-month term, three extension options and a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures, tenant leasing costs and interest and carry shortfalls.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  