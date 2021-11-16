Ready Capital Closes $11.8M Loan for Multifamily, Retail Property Acquisition in Los Angeles

Posted on by in California, Loans, Multifamily, Retail, Western

Located in Los Angeles’ East Hollywood submarket, the multifamily and retail property features 62 apartments.

LOS ANGELES — Ready Capital has closed $11.8 million in financing for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of a 62-unit multifamily and retail asset in the East Hollywood submarket of Los Angeles.

Upon acquisition, the undisclosed borrower will implement a capital improvement plan to renovate unit interiors and building exteriors, as well as common area upgrades. The non-recourse, interest-only, floating-rate loan features a 24-month term, three extension options and a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures, tenant leasing costs and interest and carry shortfalls.