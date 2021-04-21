REBusinessOnline

Ready Capital Closes $12.2M Loan for Multifamily Property in Mesa, Arizona

MESA, ARIZ. — Ready Capital has closed a $12.2 million loan for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of an apartment community located in Mesa, a suburb of Phoenix.

Upon acquisition, the undisclosed sponsor will implement a capital improvement plan to upgrade the 146 unit interiors and property exterior. Capital improvements will include new paint, new cabinets, vinyl-plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, upgraded landscaping and upgraded HVAC/electrical/utility systems.

Ready Capital closed the non-recourse, interest-only, floating-rate loan that features a 24-month term, two extension options, flexible prepayment and a facility to provide future funding for capital improvements.

