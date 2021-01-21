REBusinessOnline

Ready Capital Closes $12M Acquisition Loan for Fractured Condominium Property in Metro Tampa

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

TOWN N’ COUNTRY, FLA. — Ready Capital has closed a $12 million acquisition loan for a 176-unit fractured condominium community in Town N’ Country. The undisclosed borrower will use the funds to acquire 110 units and buy out the remaining units, as well as renovate and de-convert the property into a market-rate multifamily property. Capital improvements include upgrading countertops, appliances and lighting, in addition to upgrading the roof, landscaping, amenities and exterior paint. Ready Capital closed the non-recourse, interest-only, floating-rate loan which features a 36-month term, two extension options and flexible prepayment options.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jan
27
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Western States?
Jan
28
Seniors Housing Valuation Outlook: What’s Ahead for 2021?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  