Ready Capital Closes $13.2M Refinancing for Industrial/Flex Portfolio in Metro Seattle

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, Washington, Western

FEDERAL WAY AND AUBURN, WASH. — Ready Capital has closed $13.2 million in financing for the recapitalization, renovation and stabilization of an industrial/flex portfolio located in Federal Way and Auburn, located in metro Seattle. The assets offer approximately 138,000 square feet of Class B industrial and flex space.

Proceeds will be used for the recapitalization of funds, capital improvements, tenant leasing costs, and interest and operating shortfalls. The non-recourse, floating-rate loan features a 36-month term, two extension options, flexible pre-payment and collateral release provisions.