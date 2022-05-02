Ready Capital Closes $13.3M in Financing for Multifamily Property in Midtown Phoenix
PHOENIX — Ready Capital has closed on $13.3 million in financing for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of a 105-unit apartment community in Phoenix’s Midtown submarket. Upon acquisition, the undisclosed borrower will implement a capital improvement plan consisting of interior and exterior upgrades.
The nonrecourse, interest-only, floating-rate loan features a 36-month term, two extension options and a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.