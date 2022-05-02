Ready Capital Closes $13.3M in Financing for Multifamily Property in Midtown Phoenix

Posted on by in Arizona, Loans, Multifamily, Western

PHOENIX — Ready Capital has closed on $13.3 million in financing for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of a 105-unit apartment community in Phoenix’s Midtown submarket. Upon acquisition, the undisclosed borrower will implement a capital improvement plan consisting of interior and exterior upgrades.

The nonrecourse, interest-only, floating-rate loan features a 36-month term, two extension options and a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures.