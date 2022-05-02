REBusinessOnline

Ready Capital Closes $13.3M in Financing for Multifamily Property in Midtown Phoenix

Posted on by in Arizona, Loans, Multifamily, Western

PHOENIX — Ready Capital has closed on $13.3 million in financing for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of a 105-unit apartment community in Phoenix’s Midtown submarket. Upon acquisition, the undisclosed borrower will implement a capital improvement plan consisting of interior and exterior upgrades.

The nonrecourse, interest-only, floating-rate loan features a 36-month term, two extension options and a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  