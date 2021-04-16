REBusinessOnline

Ready Capital Closes $13.7M Loan for Multifamily Property in Los Angeles

Posted on by in California, Loans, Multifamily, Western

LOS ANGELES — Ready Capital has closed a $13.7 million loan for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of a Class C apartment community in Los Angeles’ Eastern San Fernando Valley submarket.

Upon acquisition, the undisclosed borrower will implement a capital improvement plan to renovate the interiors of the 85-unit property and improve curb appeal. Additionally, the borrower plans to address deferred maintenance issues.

The non-recourse, interest-only, floating-rate loan features a 36-month term, two extension options, flexible prepayment and a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures and interest shortfalls.

