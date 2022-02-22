Ready Capital Closes $14.3M Acquisition Loan for North Austin Multifamily Property

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — New York City-based Ready Capital has closed a $14.3 million loan for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of an unnamed, 112-unit apartment complex in North Austin. The nonrecourse, interest-only loan features a 36-month term, floating interest rate, two extension options and a facility to fund future capital improvements. The sponsor was not disclosed.