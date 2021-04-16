REBusinessOnline

Ready Capital Closes $14.4M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Asset in Houston

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON — New York City-based Ready Capital has closed a $14.4 million loan for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of a 240-unit, Class B multifamily property in the south Galveston County submarket of Houston. The undisclosed sponsor plans to implement a capital improvement plan to renovate unit interiors, including countertop and appliance upgrades, new light fixtures and updated cabinets. The loan carried a 36-month term, floating interest rate, two extension options and a flexible prepayment structure.

