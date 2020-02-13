Ready Capital Closes $14.5M Loan for Acquisition, Renovation of Office Building in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — Ready Capital has closed a $14.5 million loan for the acquisition, renovation and lease-up of an approximately 30,000-square-foot, Class B office building located in San Francisco’s SOMA district. Upon acquisition, the undisclosed sponsor plans to implement capital expenditures to convert the building to premier creative office/industrial hybrid.

The non-recourse, floating-rate loan features a 36-month term, two extension options and flexible prepayment. Additionally, the loan is inclusive of a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures, leasing costs and interest shortfalls.