Ready Capital Closes $14.5M Loan for Multifamily Property in West Seattle

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Washington, Western

SEATTLE, WASH. — Ready Capital has closed $14.5 million in financing for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of an apartment community located in the West Seattle submarket of Seattle. Upon purchase, the undisclosed sponsor will implement a capital improvement plan to renovate unit interiors, upgrade property exteriors and refine curb appeal at the 75-unit, Class B property.

Ready Capital closed the non-recourse, interest-only, floating-rate loan, which features a 36-month term, two extension options, flexible prepayment and is inclusive of a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures.

