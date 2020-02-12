Ready Capital Closes $14.5M Refinancing for Renovation of Multifamily Asset in Los Angeles

Posted on by in California, Loans, Multifamily, Western

LOS ANGELES — Ready Capital has closed a $14.5 million for the renovation and conversion of a 26-unit, Class B, three-property multifamily portfolio into a 69-unit co-living portfolio located in the Brentwood and Westwood submarkets of Los Angeles. Four of the existing units will remain traditional multifamily.

The non-recourse, floating-rate loan features a 36-month term, two extension options and flexible prepayment. Additionally, the loan is inclusive of facilities to provide future funding for capital expenditures, tenant buyouts and interest shortfall.

Upon acquisition, the undisclosed sponsor will buyout existing multifamily tenants, implement a capital expenditure plan to convert units to co-living and lease up each building.