Ready Capital Closes $14M Refinancing for Industrial Asset in Broomfield, Colorado

BROOMFIELD, COLO. — Ready Capital has closed a $14 million refinancing for an industrial property located in Broomfield. The undisclosed sponsor will use loan proceeds for capital expenditures and tenant costs needed to lease up the 140,000-square-foot, Class A asset.

The non-recourse, interest-only loan features a floating rate, 36-month term, two extension options and flexible pre-payment. Additionally, the financing includes a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures and tenant leasing costs.