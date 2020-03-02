Ready Capital Closes $14M Refinancing for Industrial Asset in Broomfield, Colorado
BROOMFIELD, COLO. — Ready Capital has closed a $14 million refinancing for an industrial property located in Broomfield. The undisclosed sponsor will use loan proceeds for capital expenditures and tenant costs needed to lease up the 140,000-square-foot, Class A asset.
The non-recourse, interest-only loan features a floating rate, 36-month term, two extension options and flexible pre-payment. Additionally, the financing includes a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures and tenant leasing costs.
