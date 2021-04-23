REBusinessOnline

Ready Capital Closes $15.4M Acquisition Financing for Industrial Property in Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Industrial, Loans, Southeast

ATLANTA — Ready Capital has closed a $15.4 million loan for the acquisition, renovation and lease-up of an approximately 520,000-square-foot, Class B industrial property in the North Clayton/Airport submarket of Atlanta. Upon acquisition, the sponsor will implement a capital improvement plan to upgrade the property, with improvements including lighting upgrades, parking lot resurfacing and painting.

The non-recourse, interest-only loan features a 36-month term, floating interest rate, two extension options, flexible prepayment and a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures, tenant leasing costs and interest and carry shortfalls. The buyer plans to lease the property aggressively to maximize occupancy at market-rate rents.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews