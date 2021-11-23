Ready Capital Closes $15.6M Acquisition Loan for San Antonio Apartments

SAN ANTONIO — New York City-based Ready Capital has closed a $15.6 million loan for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of an unnamed 268-unit apartment community in San Antonio. The nonrecourse, interest-only loan was structured with a floating interest rate, 24-moth term, two extension options and a facility to fund future capital expenditures. The sponsor was undisclosed.