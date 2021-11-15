REBusinessOnline

Ready Capital Closes $15.8M in Financing for Multifamily Property in Reno

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Nevada, Western

Ready-Capital-Bridge-Lending-Deal-Highlights-Q3-2021-18375-RCL-Q3-10-21-1-3

The buyer plans to renovate the 142-unit multifamily property in Reno, Nev.

RENO, NEV. — Ready Capital has closed $15.8 million in financing for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of a 142-unit apartment property in downtown Reno.

Upon acquisition, the undisclosed borrower plans to implement a capital improvement plan to renovate unit interiors, convert ground-floor retail space to apartment units, renovate building exteriors and upgrade the common area.

Ready Capital closed the non-recourse, interest-only, floating-rate loan, which features a 36-month term, two extension options and includes a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures and interest-and-carry shortfalls.

