Ready Capital Closes $15M Loan for Flex Office Property in Palo Alto, California

PALO ALTO, CALIF. — Ready Capital has closed $15 million in financing for the acquisition, repositioning and lease-up of a flex office building in Palo Alto.

Situated in the Embarcadero submarket, the property features 24,000 square feet of Class B flex office space. David Cohen of Ready Capital closed the financing for the undisclosed borrower.

