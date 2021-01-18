Ready Capital Closes $15M Loan for Flex Office Property in Palo Alto, California
PALO ALTO, CALIF. — Ready Capital has closed $15 million in financing for the acquisition, repositioning and lease-up of a flex office building in Palo Alto.
Situated in the Embarcadero submarket, the property features 24,000 square feet of Class B flex office space. David Cohen of Ready Capital closed the financing for the undisclosed borrower.
