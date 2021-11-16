REBusinessOnline

Ready Capital Closes $15M Loan for Student Housing Acquisition, Conversion in Birmingham

Posted on by in Alabama, Development, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast, Student Housing

Ready Capital

The undisclosed sponsor plans to transform the property from student housing to traditional multifamily through a rebranding and renovation program.

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — Ready Capital has closed a $15 million loan for the acquisition, conversion, renovation and stabilization of an unnamed, 176-unit student housing property in Birmingham. The undisclosed sponsor plans to transform the property from student housing to traditional multifamily through a rebranding and renovation program. The non-recourse, interest-only, floating-rate loan features a 36-month term, two extension options and is inclusive of a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures and interest shortfalls.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  