Ready Capital Closes $16.4M Acquisition Loan for Student Housing Property in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Ready Capital

Ready Capital has closed a $16.4 million acquisition loan for an unnamed student housing property near the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Ready Capital has closed a $16.4 million acquisition loan for an unnamed student housing property near the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The non-recourse, interest-only, floating-rate loan features a 36-month term, two extension options, flexible prepayment and is inclusive of a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures. Upon acquisition, the sponsor will implement a capital improvement plan to fix deferred maintenance, renovate unit interiors and exteriors and make common area upgrades.

