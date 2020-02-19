REBusinessOnline

Ready Capital Closes $16.4M Refinance Loan for Newly Built Hotel in Gainesville

Posted on by in Florida, Hospitality, Loans, Southeast

GAINESVILLE, FLA. — Ready Capital has closed a $16.4 million refinancing loan for a 164-room hotel in Gainesville near the University of Florida. The loan will be used to refinance an existing construction loan, as well as provide funds for the interest reserves needed to stabilize the newly built hotel. Ready Capital closed the three-year non-recourse, floating-rate loan that features interest-only payments and two extension options, on behalf of the undisclosed borrower. Further details of the property were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020