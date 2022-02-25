Ready Capital Closes $16.5M Acquisition Loan for El Paso Apartments

EL PASO, TEXAS — New York City-based Ready Capital has closed a $16.5 million loan for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of an unnamed, 288-unit apartment complex in the El Paso area. The nonrecourse, interest-only loan features a 36-month term, floating interest rate, two extension options and a facility to fund future capital improvements. The sponsor was not disclosed.