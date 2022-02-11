Ready Capital Closes $16.5M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Asset in New York City

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based direct lender Ready Capital has closed a $16.5 million loan for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of an 81-unit multifamily property in the Murray Hill submarket of New York City. The nonrecourse, interest-only loan carried a 36-month term, floating interest rate and two extension options. Upon acquisition, the undisclosed sponsor will execute a sale-leaseback of the ground and implement a capital improvement plan to renovate units and upgrade common areas.