Ready Capital Closes $17.4M Acquisition Loan for Pittsburgh Multifamily Portfolio

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — New York City-based Ready Capital has closed a $17.4 million loan for the acquisition and renovation of a portfolio of two multifamily properties totaling 163 units in Pittsburgh. The nonrecourse, interest-only loan featured a floating interest rate, 36-month term, two extension options and a facility to fund future capital improvements. The name of the sponsor and properties were not disclosed.