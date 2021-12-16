Ready Capital Closes $17.9M Loan for Multifamily Property in Little Rock, Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. — Ready Capital has closed a $17.9 million loan for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of a 165-unit multifamily property in Little Rock. The name of the property was not disclosed. Upon acquisition, the undisclosed sponsor will implement a capital improvement plan to renovate unit interiors, building exteriors and common area upgrades. The non-recourse, interest-only, floating-rate loan features a 36-month term, two extension options, flexible prepayment and is inclusive of a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures.