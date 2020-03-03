REBusinessOnline

Ready Capital Closes $18.5M Acquisition Loan for Office Property in Santa Monica, California

Posted on by in California, Loans, Office, Western

SANTA MONICA, CALIF. — Ready Capital has closed an $18.5 million loan for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of an approximately 20,000-square-foot, Class C office building in Santa Monica’s Westside submarket.

Upon acquisition, the undisclosed sponsor will convert the traditional office building into a Class B, mixed-use property with second-floor office space and ground-floor retail space, and once complete, lease-up the space.

The non-recourse, floating-rate loan features a 36-month term, two extension options and flexible pre-payment. The financing includes a facility to provide future funding for the capital expenditures, tenant leasing costs and interest and operating shortfalls.

