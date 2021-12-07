REBusinessOnline

Ready Capital Closes $19.2M Acquisition Loan for Fort Worth Apartments

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — New York City-based Ready Capital Corp. has closed a $19.2 million loan for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of an unnamed, 212-unit apartment community in southeast Fort Worth. The nonrecourse, interest-only loan was structured with a 36-month term, floating interest rate, two extension options and a facility to fund future capital improvements. The undisclosed sponsor plans to implement a value-add program.

