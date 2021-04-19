Ready Capital Closes $19.2M in Financing for Multifamily Property in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Ready Capital has arranged $19.2 million in financing for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of a Class B apartment community located in Phoenix’s Biltmore submarket.
Upon purchase, the undisclosed sponsor will implement a capital improvements plan to renovate the interiors of the 117 units, upgrade the façade and improve landscaping.
Ready Capital closed the non-recourse, interest-only, floating-rate loan with a 36-month term, two extension options and flexible prepayment. The financing is inclusive of a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures.
